Jackson Hamilton Gets Santa Barbara Rolling in 94-58 Romp

Boys Basketball

Jackson Hamilton scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, leading Santa Barbara High to a 94-58 Channel League boys basketball win over visiting Cabrillo on Tuesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Bryce Warrecker had 22 points and Aiden Douglas added 12 for the CIF-SS Division 3A third-ranked Dons, who improve to 18-3 and 3-0 in league.

Santa Barbara took command in the first half, bolting out to a 55-27 halftime lead.

"I thought we did a good job of implementing some of the things we have been working on in practice into tonight’s game," assistant coach Joe Bregante said. "I thought we did a nice job of sharing the ball."

The Dons play at Santa Ynez on Thursday.