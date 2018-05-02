Jackson Hamilton Strikes Out 8, Santa Barbara Blanks Ventura

Baseball

Jackson Hamilton threw six scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits as Santa Barbara High shut out Ventura, 2-0, on Wednesday.

Hamilton struck out eight to clinch the win before Derek True closed out the game.

Nick Dallow crushed a hanging breaking ball to right center, scoring Bryce Warrecker in the second.

Warrecker walked with the bases loaded after a 10-pitch at-bat scored the Dons' second run.

Santa Barbara (14-8, 8-2) host Ventura in a Thursday rematch.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.