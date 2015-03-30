Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Honors César Chávez By Remembering His Call for Justice, Service

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | March 30, 2015 | 11:48 a.m.

The life of civil rights leader and labor organizer César Chávez will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 31. In honor of that day, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement:

“As we approach what would have been his 88th birthday, we celebrate the extraordinary life of César Chávez.

"As president of the United Farm Workers, Chávez shone a national spotlight on the plight of farm workers, working to promote fair wages and decent working conditions. He reminded us that every job and every life has value, and that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and have their voice heard. He embraced nonviolence as a path to meaningful social change. He brought national awareness to the dangers of pesticides, work that we must continue today.

"But Chávez’s legacy extends farther than our fields and farms.

"Chávez embodied our belief in equality and justice and a life lived in service to others. As we continue our work to advance justice and opportunity for all, to address issues like poverty, income inequality and gender inequality, and to advance the rights of immigrants, let us remember his courage, the values and example he set, and celebrate the day in service to others.”

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
