Jackson Honors Four from Santa Barbara County as ‘Women of the Year’

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has named eight women from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as the 19th Senate District’s 2015 Women of the Year.

The women were chosen for the contributions they make to their communities and the lives of others.

“Each woman being honored has given of herself in significant ways in order to make our community a better place for us all to live,” said Jackson, who is chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus. “They remind us of the significant contributions, diverse talents and leadership abilities that women bring to the table.”

Senator Jackson’s 2015 Santa Barbara County Women of the Year:

» Sister Janet Corcoran retired recently from her work as vice president of the Mission Services of Marian Regional Medical Center, where she worked for 30 years. She continues to advocate on behalf of the community in Santa Maria.

» Monique Limón is serving in her second term on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, as well as the Board of Directors of Leading from Within, Grant Committee for the McCune Foundation and the Community Engagement Committee for the Granada.

» Lynda Weinman is co-founder and executive chair of lynda.com, a successful online education company.

» Claire Wineman is a fourth-generation cattle rancher and is currently the president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Senator Jackson’s 2015 Ventura County Women of the Year:

» Dr. Trudy Tuttle Arriaga recently announced her retirement as the first woman superintendent of the Ventura Unified School District, and has accepted a full-time instructor position at California Lutheran University where she will administer the Education Leadership Doctoral and Master’s Program.

» Ann Deal is the founder of Fashion Forms, the leading producer of specialty bras and accessories in the U.S., Canada and Europe, where for the past two decades she has enhanced the lives — and curves — of women around the world.

» Rikki Horne served on the Ojai Unified School Board for 20 years, 1994-2014, where she was a hands-on board member whose hallmark was her presence at a broad spectrum of school events.

» Irma Lopez worked for more than 20 years in the State of California Employment Development Department, is the founder and current board member of Ventura County’s Rebozo Festival and has been recognized for her humanitarian achievements on both the local and national level.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.