Jackson Hosting Workshop on New AB 60 Driver’s License Law

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, is partnering with La Hermandad Hank Lacayo Youth & Family Center to host an informational workshop on the new AB 60 driver’s license law on Thursday in Oxnard.

The workshop will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 144 South C St. in Oxnard.

With the passage of AB 60, California became one of the 10 states providing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. Under the new law, all California residents can apply for a California driver’s license, regardless of their immigration status.

Residents are invited to join this workshop to learn about AB 60 requirements and how they can prepare to obtain their license as well as receive information and resources from the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the Mexican Consulate and the Oxnard Police Department.

The workshop will be presented primarily in Spanish. To RSVP, contact Jackson’s Oxnard district office at 805.988.1940.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.