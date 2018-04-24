Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Issues Statement on Passage of State Budget

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | June 14, 2013 | 5:36 p.m.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Friday on the passage of the state budget:

“After a long time and a lot of hard work, California is back. This budget we have passed meets several key benchmarks: It is on-time, balanced, responsible and visionary.

“It is both a cautious and an ambitious budget. While still living within our means, and sticking to the Governor’s more conservative revenue estimates, we have committed to making educating our young people our top priority. The real winners in today’s budget are our students, our schools and our future.

“This budget gets us back on track, while putting in place some dramatic and visionary changes in how we fund our schools by establishing a Local Control Funding Formula. This compromise proposal means more funding for everyone, lifting the boats of all students, something that has been a priority for me. It also guarantees that students who need more additional resources — English language learners, low-income students, students in foster care — are going to get the additional assistance they need to succeed.

“While this budget is a vital step forward, it’s only the beginning of many years of work we still have ahead of us to repair the damage done to our economy and infrastructure caused by the world-wide recession and the irresponsible behavior of Wall Street.

“Our ultimate goal shouldn’t be simply restoring California to its pre-recession condition, but renewing it, so that we continue to be the state that aims higher, dreams bigger and achieves more than any other.”

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
