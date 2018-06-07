Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:11 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Lauds Bucket Brigade as Nonprofit of Year

By Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | June 7, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Recognizing their heroic efforts to help their neighbors following the devastating Montecito debris flow, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson has  honored the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade as the Senate Dist. 19 Nonprofit of the Year.

Each year on California Nonprofits Day, members of the California Legislature present a nonprofit from their district with a resolution commending their contributions to the community.

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade was formed after the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow, when a group of volunteers came together to help dig their neighbors out of the mud and debris.

In total, some 3,000 volunteers worked for more than three months to dig out nearly 80 homes and parks.

“Following the devastating Montecito debris flow, hundreds of Bucket Brigade volunteers stepped up, grabbed shovels, and dug their neighbors out of the mud and debris that had engulfed their homes and property,” said Jackson.

“The Bucket Brigade is a heartwarming and inspiring example of community coming together to help one another during a time of need. I am honored to recognize the Bucket Brigade’s selfless acts of kindness and their ongoing commitment to the community,” she said.

The Bucket Brigade was formed by Montecito resident Abe Powell, who worked to mobilize the outpouring of support for Montecito residents following the devastating debris flow.

"After the disaster of Jan. 9, people saw the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade operating from a place of compassion, coordination and collaboration and wanted to help,” he said.

“In just a few weeks, we grew from a small team to over 3,000 volunteers and we all learned an important lesson: Helping heals the helpers and the helped," he said.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

