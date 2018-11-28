Jackson Medical Group Adds Two Physician Assistants

Anne Peanasky and Qwan Hayes, both certified physician assistants, have joined the primary care offices of Jackson Medical Group, Inc.

Peanasky is available for appointments Monday through Friday at the group’s office on West Junipero St. office. She is a graduate of UCSB where she swam for the Div I Gauchos while earning a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.

Peanasky received her master of physician assistant studies from Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind.

Hayes will see patients at the Pacific Oaks clinic on Mondays. She will be available at the Junipero Street office on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and at Jackson Medical Group’s Carpinteria branch on Thursdays and Fridays.

Hayes, a native of Lompoc, attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where she earned both her bachelor of science degree and masters of physician assistant studies from the John G. Rangos School of Health Sciences.

For locations and contact information, visit www.jacksonmedicalgroup.com.

— Karen Engberg for Jackson Medical Group, Inc.