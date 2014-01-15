Jackson Named Chairwoman of Senate Judiciary Committee

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, announced that she has been named chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee by Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg.

“I’m extremely honored to be named to chair this important committee,” Jackson said. “One of my priorities is going to be ensuring that all Californians have access to justice in the wake of budget cuts that have decimated our court system. An effective and efficient judicial branch is absolutely critical to a functioning democracy.”

“I’m delighted that Senator Jackson’s long-term dedication to the people of California will guide one of the Legislature’s most demanding committees," Steinberg said. “She is a hardworking and diligent member who will bring great focus to this important task.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s focus includes legislation related to courts, consumer protection, privacy, equality and family law, among other issues.

Jackson, who was elected to the State Senate in 2012, practiced law for 22 years before entering the Legislature. She is a former deputy district attorney. For more than 15 years, she was a managing partner of a law firm where she specialized in civil litigation and family law. From 1998 to 2004, she represented the 35th Assembly District in the Assembly.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.