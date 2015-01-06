Jackson Named to Natural Resources and Other Key Senate Committees

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that in addition to continuing as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she will also serve on several key Senate committees.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León announced the members of the committees on Tuesday. Jackson will serve on the Senate Environmental Quality, Natural Resources, Business and Professions, and Labor committees.

“I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work for the people of California as the legislative session once again gets underway,” Jackson said. “As Gov. Brown reminded us yesterday in his State of the State address, California is an important and extremely vibrant state — a state at the forefront — and the work we do here affects not only our 38 million residents, but has implications for the entire nation.”

Jackson also serves as chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

Committee memberships and chairs must be formally adopted by the Senate Rules Committee when it meets Wednesday.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.