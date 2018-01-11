Jackson Offers Thoughts on Search, Rescue, Recovery

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) released the following statement Wednesday with regards to the mudslide in Santa Barbara County:

“Today has been another heartbreaking and difficult day, as the search and rescue effort continues and the number of casualties has grown to 17.

"The search for the missing remains ongoing, and all of us have begun taking in the extent of the devastation to our community. I know our strong community will regain its footing and we will recover.

"Safety must continue to be everyone’s top priority. I urge everyone to continue to follow evacuation and safety orders, to follow orders to boil water, if directed to do so, and to continue to look out for each other.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to our emergency personnel for their extraordinary bravery and rescue efforts.

"I am relieved that the federal disaster declaration has been extended to include this mudslide, which will clear the way for additional federal assistance to our community.

"I extend my prayers to all those searching for family members, and urge them to call the Family Assistance Center at 833-688-5551 if they need assistance locating anyone.”

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.



— Lisa Gardiner for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.