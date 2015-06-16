Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 5:25 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Pleased That State Budget Includes Funding for New Santa Maria DMV Office

By Lisa Gardiner for Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | June 16, 2015 | 12:28 p.m.

Along with investing significantly in a rainy day fund, paying down debt and including additional funding for schools, higher education, services for veterans, child care and early education, a budget passed on Monday by the state Legislature includes an initial $2.6 million allocation for a new Santa Maria DMV office.

“I’m extremely pleased to see this funding included in the budget," said Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, who has advocated for funding for the new Santa Maria DMV. “The current DMV office is completely inadequate to serve a community the size of Santa Maria. It’s very important that our budget choices not only be fiscally prudent but serve the needs of our communities, and this funding is a critical first step toward doing that in Santa Maria.”

In January, Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget plan included a proposal for $15.5 million, in installments over four years, for a new Santa Maria DMV office, beginning with $2.6 million in 2015-16.

Last year, Jackson wrote a letter to the governor urging funding for the new office. In the letter, she cited long lines, a community that has tripled in size since the office was built in 1969, three-hour wait times and the added demands of a new law providing driver’s licenses to the undocumented as the reason why a new office is needed.

The funding comes after lengthy efforts by local leaders and the involvement of Jackson to bring a much-needed new DMV office to the community to process driver’s license applications and provide other services.

Once the budget is signed by the governor, funding could be allocated as early as this fall.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 