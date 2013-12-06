Jackson Praises Progress Made Toward More Women in Top Jobs, But Says Work Remains

The UC Davis Graduate School of Management released on Friday its annual study of California Women Business Leaders. In response, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, the author of Senate Concurrent Resolution 62, the first-in-the-nation resolution urging more women on corporate boards, released the following statement:

“I am pleased that UC Davis has again released this report, which shines an important spotlight on the presence of women in the boardroom and in high-level positions in California companies. I am also encouraged that the report used the standards for the number of women in corporate board seats established in my Senate Concurrent Resolution 62 as part of their ranking process.

“The good news is that California companies have made progress. The percentage of women in board seats and the highest-paid executive positions in California’s 400 largest publicly held corporations has increased over last year.

“But it clear we have so much more work still to do for women to achieve parity. Women hold just 10.9 percent of the top executive positions and boards seats. For every eight men that hold these same positions, there is only one woman. And only 12.3 percent of California’s largest public companies meet SCR 62’s goals for the number of women on their boards of directors.

“At the same time, I am delighted that companies like Deckers Outdoor Corp. in Goleta are leading the way and showing that the goals of SCR 62 are reasonable and achievable. For the last six years in row, Deckers Outdoor Corporation has been among the top 25 most gender diverse large public companies in California.

“California is an economic powerhouse, and we have an opportunity to take the lead on this. Studies consistently show that having women serve in the board room and in top leadership positions is not only good for women, it’s good for business and the economy.”

SCR 62, authored by Jackson and passed by the Legislature this year, encourages publicly held companies with corporate boards of nine or more to fill at least three of those seats with women within the next three years; for boards with five to eight seats to have a minimum of two women on its board; and boards with fewer than five director seats to have a minimum of one woman on its board.

The resolution, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, while encouraging these goals, is non-binding.

According to the study, Deckers Outdoor Corp. has three women on its nine-member board, and one woman among its five highest-paid executives.



A copy of the UC Davis report is available by clicking here. A copy of SCR 62 is available by clicking here.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County. She is vice-chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, a bipartisan group of female legislators who advocate on behalf of women, children and families in California.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.