Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Praises Proposed Funding for New Santa Maria DMV Office

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | January 12, 2015 | 2:35 p.m.

Buried deep in the hundreds of pages of Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget proposal released on Friday is a proposal for $15.5 million for a new DMV office in Santa Maria.

It comes after lengthy efforts by local leaders and the recent involvement of state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, to bring a much-needed new DMV office to the community to process driver’s license applications and provide other services.

“I’m very pleased to see this funding included in the governor’s budget proposal,” Jackson said. “The current DMV office is completely inadequate to serve a community the size of Santa Maria. A new office is long overdue. I will keep a close eye on this funding to ensure it remains in the final budget that the Legislature passes in June.”

Last year, Jackson wrote a letter to the governor urging funding for the new office. In the letter, she cited long lines, a community that has tripled in size since the office was built in 1969, three-hour wait times, and the added demands of a new law providing driver’s licenses to the undocumented as the reason why a new office is sorely needed.

In the governor’s budget proposal, $15.5 million is proposed to be allocated for a new Santa Maria office in installments over four years, beginning with $2.6 million in 2015-16.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 