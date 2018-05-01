Jackson Praises Proposed Funding for New Santa Maria DMV Office

Buried deep in the hundreds of pages of Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget proposal released on Friday is a proposal for $15.5 million for a new DMV office in Santa Maria.

It comes after lengthy efforts by local leaders and the recent involvement of state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, to bring a much-needed new DMV office to the community to process driver’s license applications and provide other services.

“I’m very pleased to see this funding included in the governor’s budget proposal,” Jackson said. “The current DMV office is completely inadequate to serve a community the size of Santa Maria. A new office is long overdue. I will keep a close eye on this funding to ensure it remains in the final budget that the Legislature passes in June.”

Last year, Jackson wrote a letter to the governor urging funding for the new office. In the letter, she cited long lines, a community that has tripled in size since the office was built in 1969, three-hour wait times, and the added demands of a new law providing driver’s licenses to the undocumented as the reason why a new office is sorely needed.

In the governor’s budget proposal, $15.5 million is proposed to be allocated for a new Santa Maria office in installments over four years, beginning with $2.6 million in 2015-16.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.