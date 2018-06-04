Sen. Jackson Releases Statement on Governor’s Budget Proposal

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday released his 2014-15 proposed budget, a starting point for months of review and discussions in the Legislature. In response, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement:

“Though our deficits are behind us and our budget situation remains the strongest it has been in a decade, I commend Gov. Brown for advocating a prudent and responsible course that includes paying off debts, planning for the future and establishing a more robust rainy day fund.

"At the same time, I am extremely pleased that the proposal makes investments in vital areas, including transportation, health care and the environment, and includes nearly $10 billion in additional funding for our schools and community colleges.

"Though this budget proposal includes an additional $105 million for the court system, I am concerned that this remains far too little to restore a justice system that has been so decimated by cuts that access to justice is being denied.

"The governor’s proposal remains just that — a proposal. As a member of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, I look forward to the hard work and constructive back-and-forth that will lead to the development of a final budget this summer, one that establishes our priorities and thoughtfully yet boldly advances the future of our state.”

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.