Jackson Releases Televised PSA on Fire Prevention and Preparedness

In the midst of a fire season that officials have warned could be the worst the state has seen in 100 years, Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has released a 30-second public service announcement on fire prevention and preparedness.

Filmed at the site of the Camarillo Springs Fire with Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen, the PSA urges people to be prepared for fire season, by creating 100-foot defensible space around their homes and developing an action plan in the event a fire occurs.

The PSA is being distributed to local cable access television channels and through social media.

“We have to take the threat of fire especially seriously,” said Jackson, who is chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management in the California Legislature. “It’s very possible that we could see multiple, simultaneous fires straining firefighting resources this summer. We have to stay vigilant, and do all we can to prevent fires and be prepared if and when they do happen.”

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.