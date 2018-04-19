Jackson Selects Santa Barbara’s Ontraport as Small Business of Year

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has selected Santa Barbara-based Ontraport, a small business that assists entrepreneurs with their growth and business needs, as the 2014 Small Business of the Year for her Senate district.

On Friday, Jackson will tour Ontraport and present it with a Small Business of the Year resolution.

Ontraport will also be honored along with more than 70 other businesses at the California Small Business Day event in Sacramento on June 16. Held since 2000, the event is an opportunity for legislators to honor exceptional small businesses in California.

“Ontraport is a unique small business with an innovative vision of how to help and assist other small businesses,” Jackson said. “Because of their contributions to the entrepreneurial community and their efforts to advance innovation, I’m very pleased to recognize them as the Small Business of the Year.”

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Small Business of the Year for our district," said Landon Ray, CEO of Ontraport. "Our mission is to help entrepreneurs grow their business and build a better life for themselves, and being recognized for achieving our mission from a pool of all the other small businesses in our area is truly an honor.”

Located in Santa Barbara, Ontraport was named to Forbes’ “Most Promising Companies” in 2014 and 2013. Ontraport meets the needs of entrepreneurs by replacing the various software tools that can become frustrating to a small business with a system that automates business, sales and marketing needs.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.