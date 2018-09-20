Jackson, Sneddon Back Croninger for SBCC Board

California State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Santa Barbara City Councilmember Kristen Sneddon have endorsed Marsha Croninger for re-election to Santa Barbara Community College District Board, Area 5.

In announcing her support, Jackson said, “Under Marsha’s experienced and effective leadership, SBCC continues to be one of the finest community colleges in the nation.

“I am proud to represent SBCC in the State Senate and know that I can rely on Marsha for her policy knowledge, fiscal constraint and devotion to the community she serves. The students and families that rely on SBCC know that Marsha is a dedicated advocate for their educational needs.

“During Marsha’s time on the board, SBCC was twice named the No. 1 community college in the nation.”

Jackson, who represents State Senate District 19, which includes Santa Barbara County and portions of Ventura County, has been a champion for expanding educational opportunities and the state’s investment in local schools.

“Marsha has done an outstanding job in restoring the college’s life-long learning programs, broadening the college’s focus to develop more programs for students who want well-paid jobs without a BA, and insuring that the Parent-Child Workshops continue their enormous success in parent education,” Jackson said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Marsha in championing the community’s needs,” Sneddon said. “I am delighted to support the re-election campaign of such an outstanding public servant and urge the voters to re-elect Marsha on Nov. 6.

“As a parent, teacher and councilmember, I understand the challenges of providing exceptional and affordable education to our community,” Sneddon said. “Marsha has been and will continue to be a remarkable board member and education leader.

“Santa Barbara is lucky to have such an experienced and dedicated individual working for us. Marsha has championed important programs that are essential to the students and families in Santa Barbara such as Dual-Enrollment, Middle College, the Promise Program, and Adult Education, all of which raise the caliber of the college and what is offered to our local residents,” she said.

“I am incredibly honored to have the endorsements of Sen. Jackson and Councilmember Sneddon,” said Croninger. “Both of these leaders strive to meet the needs of our community. I proudly stand with them as we envision an even better future for all Santa Barbara residents.”

Croninger was elected to the Santa Barbara City College Board in 2010 serving as president of the board for two years from December 2015-January 2018. he has been a resident of the district for some 17 years and is a retired attorney with experience in government and the private sector.

In 2013, SBCC was a co-winner of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. As the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance in America’s community colleges, the Aspen Prize is awarded by the Aspen Institution.

In 2018, SBCC was again named the No. 1 community college in America by Value Colleges.

For more, visit www.croninger2018.com.

— Samantha Stevens for Marsha Croninger.