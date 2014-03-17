Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara Earns Academic, Leadership Awards from Army and Navy Academy

Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara, class of 2015 at the Army and Navy Academy, has been awarded the Major Peterson Legion of Merit Award, the Dean Raymond Ede Superior Academic Achievement Award and the General William W. Crouch Distinguished Leadership Award for his performance during the fall 2013 semester.

The Major Peterson Legion of Merit Award is presented to cadets who exhibit excellence in citizenship, leadership and personal appearance. The cadet must be in a leadership position with the rank of corporal or higher during the previous semester, and must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and a citizenship grade of "Excellent" for each grading period.

Named after the late Dean Raymond Ede who served the academy for over 40 years, the Dean Raymond Ede Superior Academic Achievement Award is granted each semester to cadets with high achievement in the school's college preparatory program. Each of the recipients has maintained a minimum grade point average of 3.8.

The General William W. Crouch Distinguished Leadership Award is granted each semester to cadets who serve with distinction in a leadership position of platoon sergeant or higher in the Army and Navy Academy Corps of Cadets. They also must have received a semester grade point average of 3.3 or better, a Leadership Education Training Grade of an "A" for each grading period and a Citizenship grade of "Excellent" during each grading period.

"We are very proud of these cadets for their commitment to academic excellence, strong leadership and good citizenship. They truly embody the academy's mission of educating and developing young men of good character," said Lisa Basista, director of studies.

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private nonprofit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men, grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only private military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.