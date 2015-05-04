Jackson Sproul Earns Military Order of the Purple Heart Award from Army and Navy Academy

Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara was presented with the Military Order of the Purple Heart Award on Sunday during a Military Review and Awards Ceremony at Army and Navy Academy.

It was the culminating event of the school's annual Alumni Weekend.

The Military Order of The Purple Heart Award is a significant achievement. It is presented annually to a cadet who has an exceptionally positive attitude toward JROTC and his country. He must be active in the school and within the community, muyst have a GPA of higher than 3.0, and must hold a leadership position within the school's Corps of Cadets.

"Congratulations on this major accomplishment," said COL Kevin Batule, USA (retired), and commandant of cadets at the Army and Navy Academy. "You should be very proud of your outstanding performance of duty."

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private nonprofit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men, grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only private military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.

— Paige Maslen represents the Army and Navy Academy.