Jackson Sproul Earns ‘Most Outstanding’ Award for Army and Navy Academy’s JV Basketball Team

Army and Navy Academy is proud to announce the recipients of the winter 2014 athletic awards celebrating top athletes in the winter seasons for basketball, soccer, surf and wrestling.

Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara was presented the Most Outstanding Performer award for his impressive performance on the JV basketball team at the academy's winter sports banquet held Monday.

"At Army and Navy Academy, we believe that participation in an interscholastic athletic team is an important aspect of self-discipline, motivation and engagement," Athletic Director Tom Tarantino said. "We are very proud of our cadet-athletes for their impressive performances. Warrior Pride!"

