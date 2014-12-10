Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Army and Navy Academy

Army and Navy Academy is pleased to announce that Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara has been named to the Dean's List for the second grading period of the 2014-15 school year.

Students with a grade point average of 3.80 or higher are named to the Dean's List. Sproul achieved a GPA of 4 — an impressive accomplishment, especially considering the academy's unique curriculum that includes Leadership Education Training (LET) in addition to the core subjects.

"Congratulations on this major achievement," said Lisa Basista, dean of academics, "and always continue striving for the best."

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private not-for-profit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men, grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only private military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.

— Paige Maslen represents Army and Navy Academy.