Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara Earns Army and Navy Academy’s Superior Academic Achievement Award

The Army and Navy Academy congratulates the students who were awarded the Dean Raymond Ede Superior Academic Achievement Award last Sunday.

Named after the late Dean Raymond Ede, who served the academy for over 40 years, the award is granted each semester to cadets with high achievement in the school's college preparatory program. Each of the recipients has maintained a minimum grade point average of 3.8.

Recipients include Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara, Class of 2015, based on his performance during the spring 2013 school semester.

"We are very proud of these cadets for their commitment to academic excellence, strong leadership and good citizenship," said Lisa Basista, director of studies. "They truly embody the academy's mission of educating and developing young men of good character."

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private nonprofit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men, grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.

— Nicole Knight represents the Army and Navy Academy.