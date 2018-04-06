Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara Receives Army and Navy Academy’s Distinguished Leadership Award

Jackson Sproul of Santa Barbara has been awarded Army and Navy Academy's General William W. Crouch Distinguished Leadership Award for his performance during the fall 2014 semester.

The award is granted each semester to cadets who serve with distinction in a leadership position of platoon sergeant or higher in the academy's Corps of Cadets. They must also have received a semester grade point average of 3.3 or higher, a Leadership Education Training (LET) grade of an A and a citizenship grade of "Excellent" during each grading period.

"These cadets have exhibited their strong commitment to academic achievement, influential leadership skills, and good citizenship," said Lisa Basista, dean of academics. "Congratulations on this major achievement."

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private nonprofit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men, grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only private military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.

— Paige Maslen represents Army and Navy Academy.