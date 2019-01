Jackson Stetler of Dos Pueblos Takes 4th in Prestigious CIT Wrestling at Morro Bay

Wrestling

Jackson Stetler wasn't seeded in the California Invitational boys wrestling tournament on Saturday but that didn't stop him from making lots of noise. The senior football player from Dos Pueblos High went 6-2 and placed fourth out of 64 wrestlers in the 220-pound weight class, upsetting the No. 5 and 6 seeds along the way. There were 89 schools competing from all over California with more than 1,000 wrestlers. "Jackson put together the best performance of his high school career," said DP coach Anthony Califano. "He was unseeded and beat some highly rated kids. I was really proud of his effort because he beat both the #5 and 6 seeds by scoring points at the end of each match." The Chargers (12-3) will compete in the CIF Dual Meet Championships on Saturday at Royal High in Simi Valley.

