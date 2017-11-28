Jackson Stormo Has Perfect Night Shooting in San Marcos Rout

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo was a perfect 12 of 12 from the floor and scored 25 points, leading San Marcos to a 76-39 non-league boys basketball win over Arroyo Grande on Tuesday at Maury Hallock Gym.

The Royals (2-1) blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Arroyo Grande 21-10 to take a 55-32 lead.

“Our third-quarter surge was fueled by our defense,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “I thought Beau Allen was big for us tonight, he played really hard.

“This is the second game in a row that we have had big third quarters. I think that shows mental focus and concentration.”

Ryan Godges was 6 of 11 on three pointers and scored 14 points.

“Ryan Godges had four three-pointers that really stretched the lead in the second half,” Boucher said. “Stef (Korfas) has been finding him really well.”

Korfas had eight assists.

On Stormo, Boucher said: “Jackson was good tonight. He obviously helped us in scoring, but was huge for us on defense and rebounds.”

Stormo grabbed 14 boards to complete a double-double.

San Marcos hosts Salesian on Thursday at home at 6:30 p.m.