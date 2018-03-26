Jackson Stormo Honored as CIF 2A Basketball Player of Year; Ryan Godges on All-CIF Team

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo, San Marcos' dominating senior center who led the Royals to their first CIF-Southern Section title boys basketball title, has been named the 2A Division Player of the Year.

Landon Boucher of the Royals was named the division's Coach of the Year and senior shooting guard Ryan Godges was selected to All-CIF 2A team.

San Marcos went 27-7. It defeated Riverside Poly 67-47 in the 2A Final

Stormo was a force in the paint for San Marcos. He averaged 17.8 points and shot 72 percent from the floor; grabbed 12.8 rebounds, dished out 2.3 assists and blocked 90 shots.

One of his greatest assets was his ability to find the open man for high percentage shots.

Godges was often the recipient of those passes. His 3-point shooting prowess drew the attention of opposing defenses and created scoring opportunites for teammates. He averaged 15.7 points, shot 40 percent on three-points and 52 percent on two-pointers.

ALL CIF-SS DIVISION 2A BOYS BASKETBALL

Player of the Year – Jackson Stormo, San Marcos (12)

Coach of the Year –Landon Boucher, San Marcos

Player, Grade, School

Jared Brown 11 Cypress

Lamont Butler 10 Riverside Poly

Ryan Godges 12 San Marcos

Amani Harris 11 St. Bernard

Jordan Jones 12 Oaks Christian

Tobin Kind 12 Riverside Poly

Arman Pezeshkian 12 Crescenta Valley

Iysaiah Rojas 12 Los Osos

Hunter Woods 12 Muir