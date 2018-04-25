Jackson Stormo Named to Cal-Hi Sports All-State Basketball Team

San Marcos center Jackson Stormo has been named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Basketball Division 2 first team.
Stormo, a 6-foot-8 senior who has signed with Pepperdine University, led the Royals to the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship, the first CIF basketball in San Marcos history. The Royals also won their first state tournament game.
Stormo averaged a double-double of 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds and shot 72 percent from the floor. He also dished out 2.3 assists and blocked 90 shots for the 27-7 Royals.
FIRST TEAM DIVISION II (15)
F Bralee Albert (Brentwood, Los Angeles) 6-6 Jr.
G Dawson Baker (Capistrano Valley, Mission Viejo)
6-3 Sr.
F Dylan Belquist (Los Gatos) 6-6 Sr.
G Josh Christopher (Mayfair, Lakewood) 6-4 Soph.
G Devonaire Doutrive (Birmingham, Lake Balboa)
6-5 Sr.
F Jaime Jaquez (Camarillo) 6-7 Jr.
G Jarod Lucas (Los Altos, Hacienda Heights)
6-3 Jr.
F Jeremiah Martin (Cajon, San Bernardino) 6-6 Sr.
F/C Shareef O’Neal (Crossroads, Santa Monica)
6-10 Sr.
G Will Pallesi (Selma) 6-2 Sr.
C Jackson Stormo (San Marcos, Santa Barbara)
6-8 Sr.
F Amari Stroud (Sunnyside, Fresno) 6-9 Sr.
C Warren Washington (Mission Hills, San Marcos)
6-11 Sr.
G Hunter Woods (Muir, Pasadena) 6-5 Sr.
G Benno Zecic (Alameda) 6-3 Sr.
SECOND TEAM DIVISION II (15)
G Tyler Austin (Whitney, Rocklin) 6-3 Sr.
G Levelle Bailey (Burbank, Sacramento) 6-3 Jr.
G Jamaal Barnes (Bonita, La Verne) 6-2 Sr.
G Alex Braken-Guelke (Los Gatos) 6-3 Sr.
G Je’Lani Clark (Archbishop Riordan, San Francisco) 6-3 Soph.
G Austin Galuppo (West Ranch, Valencia) 6-5 Sr.
C Cade Hoppe (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills) 6-8 Sr.
G Darrel Houston (Crossroads, Santa Monica) 6-2 Sr.
F Bryce Johnson (St. Mary’s, Stockton) 6-6 Jr.
G Trevin Kroichick (Campolindo, Moraga) 6-1 Sr.
G Ryan Longborg (La Jolla Country Day) 6-4 Jr.
F Jay Nagle (Will C. Wood, Vacaville) 6-6 Sr.
F Bryce Parker (Upland) 6-4 Sr.
F Steven Richardson (Grant, Sacramento) 6-4 Jr.
G Dominique Winbush (Crenshaw, Los Angeles) 6-0 Jr.
DIVISION II STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Shareef O’Neal (Crossroads, Santa Monica)