Jackson Stormo Named to Cal-Hi Sports All-State Basketball Team

Boys Basketball

San Marcos center Jackson Stormo has been named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Basketball Division 2 first team.

Stormo, a 6-foot-8 senior who has signed with Pepperdine University, led the Royals to the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A championship, the first CIF basketball in San Marcos history. The Royals also won their first state tournament game.

Stormo averaged a double-double of 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds and shot 72 percent from the floor. He also dished out 2.3 assists and blocked 90 shots for the 27-7 Royals.

FIRST TEAM DIVISION II (15)

F Bralee Albert (Brentwood, Los Angeles) 6-6 Jr.

G Dawson Baker (Capistrano Valley, Mission Viejo)

6-3 Sr.

F Dylan Belquist (Los Gatos) 6-6 Sr.

G Josh Christopher (Mayfair, Lakewood) 6-4 Soph.

G Devonaire Doutrive (Birmingham, Lake Balboa)

6-5 Sr.

F Jaime Jaquez (Camarillo) 6-7 Jr.

G Jarod Lucas (Los Altos, Hacienda Heights)

6-3 Jr.

F Jeremiah Martin (Cajon, San Bernardino) 6-6 Sr.

F/C Shareef O’Neal (Crossroads, Santa Monica)

6-10 Sr.

G Will Pallesi (Selma) 6-2 Sr.

C Jackson Stormo (San Marcos, Santa Barbara)

6-8 Sr.

F Amari Stroud (Sunnyside, Fresno) 6-9 Sr.

C Warren Washington (Mission Hills, San Marcos)

6-11 Sr.

G Hunter Woods (Muir, Pasadena) 6-5 Sr.

G Benno Zecic (Alameda) 6-3 Sr.

SECOND TEAM DIVISION II (15)

G Tyler Austin (Whitney, Rocklin) 6-3 Sr.

G Levelle Bailey (Burbank, Sacramento) 6-3 Jr.

G Jamaal Barnes (Bonita, La Verne) 6-2 Sr.

G Alex Braken-Guelke (Los Gatos) 6-3 Sr.

G Je’Lani Clark (Archbishop Riordan, San Francisco) 6-3 Soph.

G Austin Galuppo (West Ranch, Valencia) 6-5 Sr.

C Cade Hoppe (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills) 6-8 Sr.

G Darrel Houston (Crossroads, Santa Monica) 6-2 Sr.

F Bryce Johnson (St. Mary’s, Stockton) 6-6 Jr.

G Trevin Kroichick (Campolindo, Moraga) 6-1 Sr.

G Ryan Longborg (La Jolla Country Day) 6-4 Jr.

F Jay Nagle (Will C. Wood, Vacaville) 6-6 Sr.

F Bryce Parker (Upland) 6-4 Sr.

F Steven Richardson (Grant, Sacramento) 6-4 Jr.

G Dominique Winbush (Crenshaw, Los Angeles) 6-0 Jr.

DIVISION II STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Shareef O’Neal (Crossroads, Santa Monica)