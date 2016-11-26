Jackson Stormo, San Marcos Storm Past Nipomo

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo was an offensive force in the first half, and the San Marcos boys basketball team played aggressive from start to finish in routing Nipomo, 80-33, in its home opener on Saturday at the Thunderhut.

The 6-foot-8 Stormo did a nice job of posting up and displayed good footwork to get around defenders and score inside. He had 14 of the Royals’ 19 points in the first quarter and 18 of the team’s 38 at halftime. He finished with a game-high 22 points.

“Jackson has gotten a lot better in the last month,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “He improved from the spring till we got going in the fall, but in the past month he’s really gotten a lot better. I think it’s a lot of confidence. He’s believing in himself and his teammates believe in him, and they let him know it. I think he’s starting to realize, ‘I can do this.’ He played really good tonight.”

It wasn’t just Stormo who overpowered Nipomo. The Royals played aggressive man defense and were flying all over the court.

“We had Nate Fay and his brother Ryan Fay just bashing guys out there,” Boucher said. “Those guys are physical. At one point, we had those two and David Frohling on the floor at once. We were in the team room talking about roles and performing them every night and those guys really brought it tonight, Frohling and the Fay brothers. They had some of their best games. It’s good. It was a good opening home game.”

After a steal, Ryan Fay fed his brother for a 3-point play to give the Royals a 38-9 lead with 1:17 to go in the second quarter. Nate Fay was the team’s second leading scorer with 14 points, while Stef Korfas added 10 points and Ryan Godges and Frohling each chipped in eight points. A total of 10 Royals scored in the game.

Daniel Yun scored 20 points for Nipomo (2-1)

Boucher is excited about this group of Royals. He noted that they have good chemistry and they love to compete.

“This team is something special, the way that they bonded really fast. A lot of these juniors have played with each other since like the 6th grade. They’ve been waiting a couple of years to play varsity together. Our JV coach John Walker does a great job with these guys. He molds them and then hands them to me. It makes me look good, but really John does a really good job.

“I’ve definitely seen that this year more than any years in the past that guys have gotten better in the program.”

