Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo, San Marcos Storm Past Nipomo

Jackson Stormo of San Marcos drives past a Nipomo defender to score on a reverse layup during the first half Click to view larger
Jackson Stormo of San Marcos drives past a Nipomo defender to score on a reverse layup during the first half (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 26, 2016 | 10:59 p.m.

Jackson Stormo was an offensive force in the first half, and the San Marcos boys basketball team played aggressive from start to finish in routing Nipomo, 80-33, in its home opener on Saturday at the Thunderhut.

The 6-foot-8 Stormo did a nice job of posting up and displayed good footwork to get around defenders and score inside. He had 14 of the Royals’ 19 points in the first quarter and 18 of the team’s 38 at halftime. He finished with a game-high 22 points.

“Jackson has gotten a lot better in the last month,” San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said. “He improved from the spring till we got going in the fall, but in the past month he’s really gotten a lot better. I think it’s a lot of confidence. He’s believing in himself and his teammates believe in him, and they let him know it. I think he’s starting to realize, ‘I can do this.’ He played really good tonight.”

It wasn’t just Stormo who overpowered Nipomo. The Royals played aggressive man defense and were flying all over the court.

“We had Nate Fay and his brother Ryan Fay just bashing guys out there,” Boucher said. “Those guys are physical. At one point, we had those two and David Frohling on the floor at once. We were in the team room talking about roles and performing them every night and those guys really brought it tonight, Frohling and the Fay brothers. They had some of their best games. It’s good. It was a good opening home game.”

San Marcos guard Ryan Fay dribbles past Nipomo’s Daniel Yun. Click to view larger
San Marcos guard Ryan Fay dribbles past Nipomo’s Daniel Yun. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

After a steal, Ryan Fay fed his brother for a 3-point play to give the Royals a 38-9 lead with 1:17 to go in the second quarter. Nate Fay was the team’s second leading scorer with 14 points, while Stef Korfas added 10 points and Ryan Godges and Frohling each chipped in eight points. A total of 10 Royals scored in the game.

Daniel Yun scored 20 points for Nipomo (2-1)

Boucher is excited about this group of Royals. He noted that they have good chemistry and they love to compete.

“This team is something special, the way that they bonded really fast. A lot of these juniors have played with each other since like the 6th grade. They’ve been waiting a couple of years to play varsity together. Our JV coach John Walker does a great job with these guys. He molds them and then hands them to me. It makes me look good, but really John does a really good job.

“I’ve definitely seen that this year more than any years in the past that guys have gotten better in the program.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 