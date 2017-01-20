Jackson Stormo Scores 36; San Marcos Works OT to Beat Buena

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo poured in 36 points, including five in overtime, to lead the San Marcos boys basketball team to a 69-63 win at Buena in a tough Channel League game on Friday night.

The 6-foot-8 Stormo also grabbed 15 rebounds, helping the Royals finish the first round of league play at 3-1. They are 17-6 overall.

Ryan Godges scored 10 points and Jackson Bartling played tough defense off the bench, said San Marcos coach Landon Boucher. He also praised the play of brothers Nate and Ryan Fay.

Devin Cole had 19 points and Tito Mendez scored 16 for Buena (13-6, 0-3).

