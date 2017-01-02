Jackson Stormo, Stef Korfas Pace San Marcos

Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo and Stef Korfas combined for 30 points, and San Marcos started the new year on a winning note, beating Canyon 55-50 in a non-league basketball game on the road Monday night.

Stormo led the Royals with 16 points and Korfas scored 14.

"Good win on the road for our guys to improve to 13-5," said coach Landon Boucher.

The Royals play their last non-league game on Wednesday at Moorpark before opening Channel League play on Jan. 11 against Dos Pueblos.

