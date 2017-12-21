Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:58 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Jackson Stormo’s Clutch Play Propels San Marcos to Victory Over Highly Ranked Colony

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 21, 2017 | 6:20 a.m.
Jackson Stormo, shown in an earlier game this season, had a double-double of 18 points and 20 rebounds in a win at Colony. Click to view larger
Jackson Stormo, shown in an earlier game this season, had a double-double of 18 points and 20 rebounds in a win at Colony. (Noozhawk file photo)

Jackson Stormo made some clutch plays down the stretch for the San Marcos boys basketball team, leading the Royals to their biggest win of the young season, a  66-63 decision over CIF-SS 2AA Division second-ranked Colony on Wednesday in Ontario.

The loss was Colony's first at home since Jan. 5 of last year, according to San Marcos coach Landon Boucher.

With the score tied at 63, the 6-foot-9 Stormo blocked a shot and grabbed a rebound. At the offensive end, he passed to a cutting Ryan Godges who knocked down a two-point shot for a 65-63 lead. 

Beau Allen made a huge steal with eight seconds left and David Frohling was fouled. He made 1 of 2 free throws with two seconds left and Colony missed a desperation shot from half court at the buzzer.

San Marcos, the No. 5 team in the 2A Division, improves to 9-2.

Stormo was a force for the Royals, producing 18 points, 20 rebounds and eight blocks. Nate Fay was key, scoring 13 points and grabbing seven rebounds; Frohling had 11 points and Stef Korfas had nine points and eight assists.

"Jackson was huge for us tonight, the way he defended and rebounded was really special," Boucher said. "I want to give credit to Nate Fay and David Frohling, they are doing a really good job for us by giving us a little bit of everything."
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

