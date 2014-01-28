Jackson to Chair New Select Committee on Passenger Rail

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, announced the recent formation of the Select Committee on Passenger Rail, and that she will be the select committee’s chairwoman.

“Passenger rail reduces congestion and vehicle emissions and helps us move people and goods efficiently," Jackson said. “With a select committee like this, I’m hoping we can help give existing and future passenger and commuter rail projects the policy attention and priority they deserve.”

Members of the committee include Sen. Mark DeSaulnier, who will serve as vice chairman, and Sen. Marty Block, Sen. Anthony Cannella, Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, Sen. Jerry Hill, Sen. Carol Liu and Sen. Alex Padilla.

The first hearing of the select committee is planned for the spring.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.