Jackson to Continue as Chairwoman of Senate Judiciary Committee

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, announced that she will continue as chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee under the leadership of new Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León.

De León announced his committee chair appointments Wednesday.

“I’m extremely honored to continue to chair this important committee,” Jackson said. “One of my priorities will continue to be ensuring that all Californians have access to justice in the wake of budget cuts that have decimated our court system. It’s important that we also continue to prioritize consumer protection and the privacy rights of Californians.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s focus includes legislation related to courts, consumer protection, privacy, equality and family law, among other issues.

Jackson has chaired the committee since January, when she was first named to the position under the leadership of former Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.