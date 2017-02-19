Jackson to Head Emergency Management Committee

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has been reappointed chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management, a bicameral committee that provides oversight of state disaster planning, response and recovery.

State Senate president pro tempore Kevin de León, D.-Los Angeles, announced the appointment.

“As California faces the Oroville dam spillway emergency, the continuing threat of earthquakes, fires, floods, climate change, cyberattacks and other 21st century threats, ... it’s more important than ever that our emergency planning is ready for these challenges," Jackson said.

"I am looking forward to continuing this work on the important issues facing this state,” she said.

The chair and vice-chair positions rotate every two years between the Senate and Assembly. For the last two years, Jackson has served as vice-chair of the Joint Committee; two years prior to that, she served as chair.

Assembly member Freddie Rodriguez, D.-Pomona, has been named vice-chair of the Joint Committee.

Prior hearings have been held on such issues as counter-terrorism, pandemics, fires, seismic risk, climate change and power outages.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.