Jackson to Host Business Seminar and Expo on Thursday in Ventura

A bill by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, will host a business resource seminar and expo on Thursday, May 7 to showcase the resources and services available to help start and grow a small business.

The event, sponsored by Jerome Horton, chairman of the California State Board of Equalization, will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ventura College Wright Event Center, 4667 Telegraph Road in Ventura.

This business resource seminar and expo will provide information on a number of important topics affecting small businesses including: different forms of ownership, how to avoid common sales and use tax problems, recordkeeping, employee and independent contracting, loan programs and services, preparing your sales and use tax returns, and much more.

This event is free and open to the public. Register online by clicking here or by calling 888.847.9652.

Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.