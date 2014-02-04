Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Jackson to Host Health-Care Town Hall in Santa Maria on Saturday

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | February 4, 2014 | 10:51 a.m.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, will host a town-hall forum Saturday in Santa Maria to help explain how federal health-care reform will affect North County residents.

It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the UDW Hall, 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria.

Representatives from Vision y Compromiso/Promotoras, who are doing outreach for Covered California, will also be on hand to answer questions about new health-care plan options and certified specialists will help enroll people in health insurance.

“People have a lot of questions about the new health care law, and forums like this are a vital way to get the word out and help answer any questions,” Jackson said. “People will also be able to learn more about health plans and how they can sign up.”

All Californians are required to have health insurance, according to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The enrollment period goes through March 31.

The new law allows people to have quality, affordable health insurance even if they have a pre-existing condition and even if their employer doesn’t offer health insurance.

The presentation will be in English and simultaneous Spanish language translation will be available. Those interested in applying for health insurance and Medi-Cal through Covered California should bring documentation to verify income, residency and citizenship.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 