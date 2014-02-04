Jackson to Host Health-Care Town Hall in Santa Maria on Saturday

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, will host a town-hall forum Saturday in Santa Maria to help explain how federal health-care reform will affect North County residents.

It will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the UDW Hall, 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria.

Representatives from Vision y Compromiso/Promotoras, who are doing outreach for Covered California, will also be on hand to answer questions about new health-care plan options and certified specialists will help enroll people in health insurance.

“People have a lot of questions about the new health care law, and forums like this are a vital way to get the word out and help answer any questions,” Jackson said. “People will also be able to learn more about health plans and how they can sign up.”

All Californians are required to have health insurance, according to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The enrollment period goes through March 31.

The new law allows people to have quality, affordable health insurance even if they have a pre-existing condition and even if their employer doesn’t offer health insurance.

The presentation will be in English and simultaneous Spanish language translation will be available. Those interested in applying for health insurance and Medi-Cal through Covered California should bring documentation to verify income, residency and citizenship.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.