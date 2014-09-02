Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:53 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Jackson, Williams Announce Significant Progress in Securing Drought Funding for Lake Cachuma

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | September 2, 2014 | 10:02 a.m.

Following months of work to identify state drought funding for a Lake Cachuma emergency pumping project, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, announced Tuesday that significant progress is being made.

In a recent meeting Jackson and Williams had with leaders of the State Water Resources Control Board and the Department of Water Resources, these agencies indicated a funding announcement will likely be made in coming weeks.

“We know how critical this issue is to our districts, and so we have and will continue to make it a top priority,” Jackson said. “We are pleased to have received word that funding agreements between the state and local agencies are likely to be completed within weeks. We look forward to continuing to work to ensure that this money gets into the hands of our local communities and local water agencies as soon as possible, given the extraordinary urgency of the Lake Cachuma situation. While it’s important that we continue to conserve water, it’s also vital that we ensure our residents have access to water in the midst of this historic drought.”

During the meeting with SWRCB and DWR, it was reported to the lawmakers that while the prospect of receiving emergency funds is positive, there are still some necessary prerequisites. One such example is that a local water agency may need to have their governing board officially adopt a resolution declaring an emergency due to drought. However, once those actions are taken, the state will be prepared to announce funds in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased that the Department of Water Resources and the State Water Resources Control Board are working closely with our local water agencies to provide this crucial funding for the Cachuma pumping project in a timely manner,” Williams said. “We look forward to continuing this state and local partnership as we address California’s drought emergency through conservation, efficiency measures, and infrastructure improvements.”

The member agencies of the Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board are in close communication with the state agencies and are working diligently to provide any necessary additional information for the receipt of funds.

Lake Cachuma serves as the primary water source for approximately 200,000 Santa Barbara County residents. A decline in the lake levels due to the severe drought has jeopardized the gravity-fed pump system that delivers water to residents.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 