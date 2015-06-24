Jackson, Williams Holding Oversight Hearing in Santa Barbara on Refugio Oil Spill

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, chair of the Senate Select Committee on the Refugio oil spill, and Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee, will hold a joint oversight hearing to examine the causes, response to and impacts of the spill on Friday in Santa Barbara.

The hearing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearing room, fourth floor, at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

It will be open to the public and can also be watched live at this link or on Channel 20 on Cox Cable in Santa Barbara.

It will include testimony from Plains All American Pipeline, as well as from environmental groups, emergency responders, and state and local representatives.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.