Jackson, Williams to Announce Emergency Drought Funding for Lake Cachuma

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | January 21, 2015 | 11:48 a.m.

At 10 a.m. Friday, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, will be joined by representatives from the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board (COMB) and its member agencies to announce the receipt of state funding for the Lake Cachuma Emergency Pumping Facility Project.

The announcement follows months of collaboration between Jackson, Williams, the Department of Water Resources, the State Water Resources Control Board, local agencies and Gov. Jerry Brown’s office.

The press conference, to be held at the COMB offices at 3301 Laurel Canyon Road in Santa Barbara, will include an update by Randy Ward, general manager of COMB, on lake levels in the midst of California’s ongoing, historic drought and when emergency pumping is expected to start.

Lake Cachuma serves as the primary water source for approximately 200,000 Santa Barbara County residents. A decline in the lake level due to the severe drought has jeopardized the gravity-fed system that delivers this water supply to residents, schools, hospitals and businesses.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
