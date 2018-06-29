Jackson Wolf Gives Strong Performance for Foresters in 9-0 Win

Baseball

Jackson Wolf struck out 10 and allowed two hits in six innings, and the Foresters blew open a scoreless game with eight runs in the fifth inning and blanked the Santa Maria Packers 9-0 in a non-league baseball game on Friday at Pershing Park.

Wolf threw 58 of his 90 pitches for strikes and gave up one walk in an impressive performance.

Miles Sandum pitched a hitless three innings and struck out three.

Michael Neustifter had RBI single and a two-run double in the big fifth inning for the Foresters. Logan Allen, Ryan Cash, Conor Davis and Cody Masters all drove in runs and Parker Upton scored on a wild pitch.

Allen added another RBI hit in the eighth inning.

The Foresters (19-1) return to California Collegiate League play on Saturday, hosting the second-place Orange County Riptide at 6 p.m.