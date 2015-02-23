Jackson, Women’s Caucus to Announce Plans for Equal Pay Legislation

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 317 of the state Capitol, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, chairwoman of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, will be joined by members of the Women’s Caucus to announce plans to introduce legislation to address the wage gap that women face.

In 2013, a woman in California working full time made a median 84 cents to every dollar a man earned, according to Equal Rights Advocates, a national civil rights organization based in San Francisco.

This gap is significantly greater for women of color. Latinas in California make only 44 cents for every dollar a white man makes, the most significant Latina wage gap in the nation.

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus is a bipartisan group of female legislators who advocate on behalf of women, children and families in California.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.