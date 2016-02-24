Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:16 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Jacob Delson Powers UCSB to Sweep Against USC

By UCSB Sports Information | February 24, 2016 | 8:48 p.m.

Coming back from a tough loss last Friday night at Stanford, No. 10 UC Santa Barbara found their rhythm again with a sweep against USC on Wednesday night at Rob Gym, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21.  The win improved the Gauchos to 12-6 on the year and 8-5 in conference play while USC dropped to 3-12 overall and 3-10 in conference.

Junior outside hitter Jacob Delson had an outstanding night for the Gauchos as he racked up 18 kills and seven digs in just a three set match while hitting at a .500 clip.   

"Our mentality for the match was to regroup from the Stanford loss," said Delson.  "It was a pretty bad loss, so we just wanted to come out and have a quick win tonight."

Both teams started the match out strong as they went back and forth in the first set fighting to limit the opposing team's serving runs.  However, two consecutive kills by Delson followed by an ace by senior setter Jonah Seif allowed the Gauchos to take control of the game and force a USC timeout at 11-7. 

While sophomore opposite hitter Jon Rivera attempted to hold his team together with five kills in the first set, it wasn't enough for the Trojans.  Austin Kingi put away two sets to make it game point and a USC service error gave the Gauchos the win at 25-19. 

Junior outside hitter Christopher Orenic (seven kills) and USC setter Gert Lisha (11 assists) entered the game for the Trojans in set three, but the line-up change didn't phase the Gauchos and Delson continued his hot streak in the second set with nine kills to lead the Gauchos to another 25-19 win. 

Set three highlighted junior libero Parker Boehle's defensive efforts.  Finishing the match with 11 digs, Boehle led the Gaucho defense and was the glue to the long rallies that occurred in the final set.  Tied at 15-15, a service run by Kingi, which included an ace, gave the Gauchos a three-point cushion and at 24-21, Sophomore Bobby Curtis said goodnight with the game-winning kill. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 