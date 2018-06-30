Jacob Molina, Charlie Potter of Dos Pueblos LL 12U All Stars Shut Out Ventura Coastal

Youth Sports

Jacob Molina and Charlie Potter combined on a Dos Pueblos Little League 11-0 shutout of Ventura Coastal in a District 63 12-under tournament game on Saturday's at the Goleta Valley South Little League complex.

Molina struck out five over 3.1 innings, while Potter finished the game with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings.

The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Molina also contributed at the plate, driving in two runs in the third inning to give DP a 3-0 lead.

Esteban Villanueva had three hits and three RBI and Tomas Gil bunted for a base hit and singled for a RBI. Santiago Perez III, Shane Grant, Seth Tedeschi, Alexander Hajda, Potter, Justin Stock and Zach Gesswein also got base hits.

Dos Pueblos moves on to play Santa Paula on Tuesday in the next round.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.