Jacob Molina Leads Dos Pueblos Little League 10U Stars to 10-0 Win

Youth Sports

Jacob Molina pitched four scoreless innings and smacked a two-run double to power the Dos Pueblos Little League 10-under All Stars to a 10-0 win over Saticoy in the District 63 Tournament pool play game on Thursday at the Goleta Valley South Little League complex.

Dos Pueblos rapped out 11 hits in a game that was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Molina struck out six in picking up the win on the mound. Justin Stock pitched one inning and struck out one.

Molina had a single to go with his double and Esteban Villanueva singled and doubled. David Gasper, Shane Caballero, Isaac Veal, Seth Tedeschi, Daniel Aronson, Stock (double) and Jonathan Rogers also got hits.

Dos Pueblos (1-1 in pool play) takes on Ojai Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Dos Pueblos Little League 10U All Stars are managed by Sergio Caballero

