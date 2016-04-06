Jacqueline J. Spencer of Santa Barbara, 1928-2016

Posted on April 6, 2016 | 11:36 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Jacqueline J. Spencer of Santa Barbara passed away April 4, 2016.

Born Aug. 5, 1928, she was 87 years old.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2016, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.