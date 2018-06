Posted on November 16, 2016 | 11:40 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Jacqueline "Jackie" Turner, 84, of Santa Barbara, died Nov. 13, 2016. She was born April 13, 1932.

Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Goleta Cemetery. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

Donations may be made to Assisted Home Hospice Foundation, 468 Pennsfield Place, Suite 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.