Jacquelyn Quinn Elected President of Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council

By Jennifer Goddard for Quinn Fiduciary Services | December 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Jacquelyn Quinn
Jacquelyn Quinn, a professional fiduciary who specializes in trust management and serving vulnerable senior citizens, has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council, http://www.santabarbaraepc.org.

Quinn, founder and owner of Quinn Fiduciary Services in Santa Barbara, has worked in estate planning and estate administration for several years.

As a licensed fiduciary in California, Quinn serves in court and non-court appointed cases acting as an agent under Advance Health Care Directives, agent under Powers of Attorney, as a conservator of both the person and estate and as trustee of revocable, irrevocable and special needs trusts.

She currently manages almost $28 million in client assets. She serves as a geriatric care manager, visiting elders’ homes to plan and coordinate care and help them maintain their independence as long as possible.

She also provides personal business and social support assistance to elders who need assistance managing their personal finances.
 
Quinn is a member of the Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council of Santa Barbara County, Central Coast Scams Against Older and Vulnerable Adults Working Group, and the Professional Fiduciary Association of California.

She has volunteered with the Cancer Center, Arthritis Foundation and Alzheimer’s Association.

Quinn teaches the Conservatorship and Advanced Health Care Directive Program at California State University, Fullerton’s Extended Education Program. She frequently speaks on topics related to the care and safety of elders, including elder abuse, legal capacity and end-of-life decisions.

Quinn has bachelor’s degrees in business administration and psychology and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology.

The Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council offers educational programs and networking opportunity to members who are professional fiduciaries, local attorneys, certified public accountants, trust officers, certified financial planners, chartered life underwriters, and chartered financial consultants.

The other officers and directors chosen by the membership for 2018-19 are: Cathy Cash, vice president/programs; Austyn Shepherd, secretary; Jonathan K. Wang, treasurer; Reed S. Spangler, past president; and directors Paul Johnson, Dannell Stuart, Glen C. Farr, Jeff Avila, Brooke McDermott, Deborah Boswell and Gordon Roberts.

Quinn Fiduciary Services is at 601 E. Arrellaga St., Ste. 102, Santa Barbara. Visit www.quinnfiduciaryservices.com or call 805-845-5664.
 
— Jennifer Goddard for Quinn Fiduciary Services.

 

