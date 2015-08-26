Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

Jacques Habra: Search Twitter through Google

By Jacques Habra | August 26, 2015 | 7:30 a.m.

Back in May, Google announced an exciting new feature that allows mobile users the ability to search the Twitter database through the Google search engine.

Even though the majority of Twitter users are mobile users, the functionality did not gain traction as expected.

As of this week, desktop Google users will have the same ability to search tweets from within Google.

What this means is that even if you don’t regularly tweet, you can find out from your desktop what is trending and relevant according to the Twitterati — which is still considered the most relevant trending platform.

The significance of this update is two-fold:

» It seems Twitter wants to be more of a business tool, and not just a consumer tool.

» The further integration into Google suggests an acquisition may now be imminent.

Local business owners can now find out what people are saying about their business, the Santa Barbara experience, and much more without using Twitter and without using a mobile device.

Jacques Habra is a tech entrepreneur and investor who manages the Noospheric startup consultancy. He is also the quality control director for the online marketing, Web site development, and SEO/SMO agency, First Click Inc. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 