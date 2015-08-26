Jacques Habra: Search Twitter through Google

Advice

Back in May, Google announced an exciting new feature that allows mobile users the ability to search the Twitter database through the Google search engine.

Even though the majority of Twitter users are mobile users, the functionality did not gain traction as expected.

As of this week, desktop Google users will have the same ability to search tweets from within Google.

What this means is that even if you don’t regularly tweet, you can find out from your desktop what is trending and relevant according to the Twitterati — which is still considered the most relevant trending platform.

The significance of this update is two-fold:

» It seems Twitter wants to be more of a business tool, and not just a consumer tool.

» The further integration into Google suggests an acquisition may now be imminent.

Local business owners can now find out what people are saying about their business, the Santa Barbara experience, and much more without using Twitter and without using a mobile device.

— Jacques Habra is a tech entrepreneur and investor who manages the Noospheric startup consultancy. He is also the quality control director for the online marketing, Web site development, and SEO/SMO agency, First Click Inc. The opinions expressed are his own.