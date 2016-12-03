Jada Clark’s Double-Double Lifts SBCC Over Victor Valley

College Basketball

Jada Clark scored a season-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as SBCC used a fast start to cruise past Victor Valley 89-71 in the MTXE Mini Crossover women’s basketball tournament at the Sports Pavilion.

The Vaqueros (5-4) set a school record with 32 first-quarter points, jumping out to leads of 11-0, 18-4 and 22-6. Eight players scored in the first 10 minutes and the Vaqueros led 32-13.

Alyssa Cosio had 10 points and six rebounds in the opening half, helping SBCC to a 50-30 lead at the break.

Clark, a 6-1 freshman from Edwards, Calif., hit 8-of-13 from the field and was one of five Vaqueros in double-figure scoring. Morgan Giove added a season-best 14 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench. Jocelin Petatan had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Cosio finished with 10 points and nine boards while Destinee King had 10 points and five rebounds. Stella Dulay added nine points on 3-6 shooting from the 3-point stripe.

“We played together and we played hard, right from the beginning,” said King, a first-team All-State pick last season who’s averaging 14.6 points and 10.1 rebounds. “We passed the ball well tonight and rebounded well.

“We’re a lot more focused this year and we all have the same common goal: to win as many games as we can.”

The Vaqueros outshot the Rams 45 to 38 percent and outrebounded them 55-30. SBCC shot 43 percent on 3-pointers (6-14) and assisted on 23 of 34 baskets.

All 12 Vaqueros got in the game and 10 of them scored.

“It was nice to get everyone in and to play good SBCC basketball,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “We got balanced scoring, we got our subs in rotations and everyone had success. Balanced playing time makes for good MTXE (Mental Toughness, Extra Effort) chemistry.”

The Vaqueros led 73-45 after three quarters and took their biggest lead of 29 points (76-47) on a 15-foot baseline jumper by Giove with eight minutes to play.

Saturday night was the final home game of 2016 for the Vaqueros, who won’t be home again until Jan. 18, 2017 when they host Oxnard at 7 p.m. New stands will be installed in the Sports Pavilion later this month.

The Vaqueros will defend their title in the Knights’ Colbert Classic at San Diego City College next weekend. They open against Imperial Valley on Friday at 2 p.m.